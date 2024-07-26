Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 4,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Solid Power Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SLDPW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

