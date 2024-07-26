Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 4,150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Solid Power Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of SLDPW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company had a trading volume of 24,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,696. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
Solid Power Company Profile
