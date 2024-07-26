Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

SWN opened at $6.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $7.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after acquiring an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 977,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,496 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.