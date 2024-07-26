SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 171.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,346,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,677,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.40. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.