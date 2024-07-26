SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 5.08% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EEMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EEMX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

