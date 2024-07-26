Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) and Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $21.91 million 0.86 -$23.41 million ($1.85) -0.56 Crescent Capital BDC $184.13 million 3.75 $83.84 million $2.81 6.63

Crescent Capital BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Capital BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crescent Capital BDC 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sphere 3D currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Crescent Capital BDC has a consensus price target of $18.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.64%. Given Sphere 3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sphere 3D is more favorable than Crescent Capital BDC.

Profitability

This table compares Sphere 3D and Crescent Capital BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -94.39% -72.59% -37.92% Crescent Capital BDC 53.32% 11.99% 5.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Crescent Capital BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Capital BDC has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crescent Capital BDC beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Crescent Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.