SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.61 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.25.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

