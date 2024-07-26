SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.63-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.61 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.
SPS Commerce Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, hitting $209.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,473. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.89 and a 200-day moving average of $185.90.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Report on SPS Commerce
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPS Commerce
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.