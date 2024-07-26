SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.63-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.2-$626.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.61 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPSC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.25.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $209.00. 282,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,473. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.90. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

