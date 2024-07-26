SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.980-5.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.7 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.8 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.98-5.22 EPS.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. 2,925,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,049. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $73.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

