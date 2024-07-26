St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSE:SAU) Shares Down 7.7%

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSE:SAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 107,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 45,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.08.

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Company Profile

St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Philippines. The company explores gold and copper. It holds interests in the King-king copper-gold project that covers an area of approximately 1,548 hectares located in the Province of Compostela Valley, Mindanao Island.

