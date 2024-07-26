S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&T Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $142.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 569.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,281 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,770 shares in the company, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

