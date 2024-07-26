Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 450 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,017,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,193,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PHO traded up $1.42 on Friday, reaching $69.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,506. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.23 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0926 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

