Status (SNT) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, Status has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $96.65 million and $4.52 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00009863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008912 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,755.10 or 1.00004968 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000930 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00071778 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,569,658 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,569,658.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0242065 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,941,032.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

