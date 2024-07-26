Steem (STEEM) Price Down 2.5% This Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $92.26 million and $15.79 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,333.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.44 or 0.00559072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.22 or 0.00105769 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00033649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.00242864 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00066383 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,440,154 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

