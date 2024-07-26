Stephens Boosts Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target to $53.00

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of PBAM stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Private Bancorp of America has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $247.25 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.21.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Private Bancorp of America will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

