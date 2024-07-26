Stephens Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $131.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CFR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.79.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $118.86. 238,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,912. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $123.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day moving average of $105.81.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after acquiring an additional 131,726 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $2,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

