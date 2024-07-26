Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Sterling Infrastructure’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $110.06 on Friday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.20. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

