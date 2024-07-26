Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

STC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stewart Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $72.35 on Monday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $74.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.13). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

