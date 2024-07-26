Stifel Nicolaus Trims World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Target Price to $33.00

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

World Kinect Stock Performance

Shares of WKC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 249,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. World Kinect has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Kinect will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,988.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in World Kinect in the third quarter worth about $157,793,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,585,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth about $57,423,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,957,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,874,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

