Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Up 2,400.0% in July

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.5 days.
Stingray Group Price Performance
Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$5.37 during midday trading on Friday. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.05 and a 52-week high of C$5.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.26.
About Stingray Group
