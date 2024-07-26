Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Elys BMG Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ELYS)

Elys BMG Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 542 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the average volume of 55 put options.
Elys BMG Group Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16. Elys BMG Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.68.
Elys BMG Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elys BMG Group
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Elys BMG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys BMG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.