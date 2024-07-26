StockNews.com Downgrades RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to Hold

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.55.

Get RPM International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RPM traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.56. 1,247,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,431. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in RPM International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPM International by 5.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in RPM International by 337.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 170,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 22,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.