StockNews.com Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WIT. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Wipro Price Performance

WIT stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 2,972,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,118. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Wipro by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,160,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,422,000 after buying an additional 2,437,802 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 6,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Wipro by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,344,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Wipro by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,866,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,472,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,368,000 after purchasing an additional 553,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

