StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

GEE Group stock opened at $0.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.54. GEE Group has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Insider Activity at GEE Group

In related news, Director John Randall Waterfield bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 535,612 shares of company stock valued at $196,161. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new position in GEE Group Inc. ( NYSE:JOB Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,683,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000. GEE Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.23% of GEE Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

