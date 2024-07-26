StockNews.com Lowers Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Natural Health Trends
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.