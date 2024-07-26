StockNews.com Lowers Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Hold

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Health Trends stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $81.56 million, a P/E ratio of 141.63 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natural Health Trends Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

