Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Strix Group Trading Down 0.7 %
KETL opened at GBX 87.65 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04. The company has a market cap of £191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.43 and a beta of 0.60.
About Strix Group
