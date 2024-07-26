Strix Group (LON:KETL) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Strix Group (LON:KETL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Strix Group Trading Down 0.7 %

KETL opened at GBX 87.65 ($1.13) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 84.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 76. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 50.70 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 103 ($1.33). The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.04. The company has a market cap of £191.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,261.43 and a beta of 0.60.

About Strix Group

Featured Stories

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

