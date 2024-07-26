Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in July

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Südzucker Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS SUEZY traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.11. Südzucker has a 1 year low of C$6.37 and a 1 year high of C$7.85.

Südzucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.3116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25. Südzucker’s payout ratio is currently -714.89%.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

