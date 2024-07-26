Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 3,673,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 8,379,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,270,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,532,000 after purchasing an additional 379,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after buying an additional 866,705 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

