Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 10,576 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,065 call options.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.9% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 7,116,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

