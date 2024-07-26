Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 188,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Surge Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of NILIF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 216,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,055. Surge Battery Metals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.17.

Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surge Battery Metals will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.

