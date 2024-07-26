S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Short Interest Update

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the June 30th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

S&W Seed stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading on Friday. 102,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,019. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $17.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 36.60% and a negative return on equity of 33.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

