Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 896.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of SWDBF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
