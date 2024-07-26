Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,613,100 shares, a growth of 973.3% from the June 30th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 896.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SWDBF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.39.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

