Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.46

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.46 and traded as high as $60.24. Swisscom shares last traded at $60.14, with a volume of 12,856 shares traded.

Swisscom Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 14.70%. On average, analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

