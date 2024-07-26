T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,662,408 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.23% of T-Mobile US worth $434,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,116,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $185.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.34.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares in the company, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,578,798 shares of company stock valued at $777,670,357 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.