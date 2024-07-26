T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,146. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.04. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $162,305.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. StockNews.com upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

