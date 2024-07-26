Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Up 0.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $164.59 and last traded at $160.77. Approximately 6,066,962 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 15,788,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.46 and a 200 day moving average of $144.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,061,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,722,410,000 after purchasing an additional 704,804 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,232,287,000 after purchasing an additional 442,289 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after buying an additional 5,643,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

