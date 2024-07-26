TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.94 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.69. 720,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,594. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

