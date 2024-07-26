TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $156.86. 493,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.95. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.