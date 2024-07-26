TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Price Up 4.5% After Strong Earnings

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $159.29 and last traded at $158.14. Approximately 450,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,940,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.40.

The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

