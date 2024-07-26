Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.28

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.28 and traded as high as $10.34. Team shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 22,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 6,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,839,423. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,922 shares of company stock worth $96,510 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

