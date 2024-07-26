Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$84.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TECK.B has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$63.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$47.47 and a 52-week high of C$74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.69.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

