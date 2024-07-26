Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.12. Approximately 10,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 23,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $791.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.63.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

