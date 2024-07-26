Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Short Interest Update

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Tel-Instrument Electronics stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 58.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Company Profile

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

