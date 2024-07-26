Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.250-19.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.25-$19.45 EPS.

TDY stock traded up $8.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,806. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $393.89 and its 200-day moving average is $409.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TDY shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $474.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

