Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NYSE:ETD opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,715,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,256,742.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETD. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 41,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also

