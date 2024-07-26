Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Up 2,110.2% in July

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 2,110.2% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Temenos Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $69.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.84. Temenos has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $103.63.

Temenos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.8044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

