Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.16-$2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.00-$5.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.410-11.120 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.88. 475,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,974. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $110.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $151.89.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on THC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.12.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,196.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,691 shares of company stock worth $3,117,909 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
