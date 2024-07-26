Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Tesoro Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About Tesoro Minerals
Tesoro Minerals Corp., mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in North and South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
