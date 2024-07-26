Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,304 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,989 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,048,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,398,637,000 after buying an additional 1,154,513 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $210.84.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

