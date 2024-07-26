Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $1.24-1.48 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.480 EPS.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.32. The company had a trading volume of 965,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,479,334. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $182.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

