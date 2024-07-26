Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $197.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

